Venkatesh Iyer Sold to KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) for Rs 23.75 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Venkatesh Iyer, a key performer in recent Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, will return to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the 2025 edition. The franchise secured the all-rounder for ₹23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction after an intense bidding war. Despite his impressive contributions to KKR in the past, the team had initially opted not to retain him for the upcoming season, but they eventually secured his services once again. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also expressed interest in Iyer, but KKR ultimately acquired him.

Iyer has proven himself as a consistent and reliable player in the IPL. Last season, he scored 370 runs in 14 matches at an average of 46.25. His all-round abilities, including explosive batting and useful medium-pace bowling, have made him a sought-after asset. With over 1,300 runs in 50 IPL matches, Iyer's tally includes 11 fifties and a century. In 2023, he became KKR’s second centurion after Brendon McCullum, scoring 104 off 51 balls against Mumbai Indians.

Notably, Iyer holds the unique record of four successive 50-plus scores in IPL playoffs. In 2024, he played a crucial role in KKR's title run, scoring an unbeaten 52 in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Earlier, he had scored a match-winning 51* against SRH in Qualifier 1, 50 in the 2021 final against Chennai Super Kings, and 55 in Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals. As he embarks on a new chapter in the IPL, Iyer remains one of the most dynamic and influential players in the league.