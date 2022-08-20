Very important to create an environment where high-pressure isn't felt: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai, Aug 20 With the Asia Cup and Men's T20 World Cup coming up in the next few months, India skipper Rohit Sharma reiterated the importance of creating a team environment where the high-pressure of such marquee events wasn't felt within the side.

Since last year's World Cup, when Rohit has been the full-time captain and Rahul Dravid as the head coach, India have won six of their seven bilateral T20I series, barring the one against South Africa, which was shared 2-2 after rain had washed out the decider in Bengaluru in June.

"For me as a captain, it is very important that we create an environment for the players where they don't feel that it's a very high-pressure environment. We try and create (an environment) for the guys to come out in this team and try have fun and enjoy each other's company. Because I strongly feel that it's important not to allow the pressure to creep in too much."

"When you're playing, obviously, there will be pressure because when you are holding the ball in your hand, there is pressure on you as a bowler. When you're batting in the middle, there is pressure, and that is what you have to handle on your own. The captain or coach or anyone, no one can do nothing about it, but yourself. So, I think those aspects Of course, it is your responsibility, but there are so many other factors that come in to play and I feel I need to take care of it," said Rohit on 'Follow The Blues' show on Star Sports.

Rohit further explained with clarity on how as a captain, he has to build a rapport with every individual in the team and help the players in improving their performances, especially while going through a rough period.

"When you know certain players are going through tough times, we try to give them a clear understanding of what's happening. Making him understand what we expect from him, his role in this team, and all those kind of things. So, I don't go with any particular mantra when I play the game."

"Obviously, for me it's just to quickly adapt to certain individuals and then understand what they need, what are their strong points, where they are weak, try and you know give them feedback and work with them; be very specific in what the team is expecting from that individual."

"That is where the individual can blossom because when we give them the clarity of what the team is expecting from you, I think he will be able to work towards that direction and he can work on his game in many ways and then improve his game as well. So, I think those are the things that I always keep in mind."

Rohit will be seen in action when India face arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Group A opening match, dubbed as 'greatest rivalry' in the world of cricket, on August 28 in Dubai.

The 2022 Asia Cup, in 20-over format, will see India entering the competition as defending champions, having won the competition in the 50-over format in 2018 in the UAE and also the inaugural 20-over version of the tournament in Bangladesh in 2016.

