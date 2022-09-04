Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday relive India-Pakistan rivalry ahead of Asia Cup blockbuster clash

Dubai, Sep 4 Bollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday relived the India-Pakistan rivalry in the big tournaments ahead of the blockbuster Asia Cup clash which is slated to take place on Sunday.

India will face Pakistan for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as the two teams begin their Super-four round campaign.

Ahead of the match, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in a video posted by Star Sports India on the Koo app, talked about the moments that the actors loved while watching the archrivals lock horns in the big tournaments.

While Vijay highlighted that the India-Pakistan match gives the nation a festive vibe, he also talked about the Amir Sohail tussle with Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad during the 1996 World Cup.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday reminiscences India vs Pakistan matches in the inaugural T20 World Cup on which both occasions India defeated Pakistan.

Vijay didn't shy away from mentioning that, he was not at all positive about the fact that M.S Dhoni had given the ball to Joginder Sharma in the final over of the summit clash.

Ananya Panday also recalled the famous battle between former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and India spinner Harbhajan Singh in the Asia Cup 2010 before getting ready to watch today's match.

Coming to the game on Sunday, both teams will look to make a winning start to have an early advantage in the round-robin format.

On Saturday, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said T20 is "anybody's game" and Pakistan can beat India on Sunday when the two sides meet for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

"The win against Hong Kong was an important one for Pakistan for the Sunday match. The Sunday match is 50-50, it's anybody's game, Pakistan can beat India on that day," said Danish Kaneria on live streaming exclusively organised by the Koo app.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan after facing defeat against Sri Lanka will now face Asian giants India and Pakistan in their remaining matches.

