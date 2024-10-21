Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Spotted at Krishna Das Keertan in Mumbai – Pictures Go Viral!

India lost the first Test against New Zealand by eight wickets at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. After the match, Virat Kohli quickly left for Mumbai. Surprisingly, he attended Krishna Das' kirtan with his wife, Anushka Sharma, later that evening.

Virat and Anushka are known fans of Krishna Das' kirtan, often seen enjoying it during their time in London. The kirtan was organized in Mumbai yesterday, where the couple participated enthusiastically, clapping along and looking captivated by the performance. A video of Virat joining the kirtan after the morning loss is now going viral on social media, accompanied by the humorous caption "Just Kohli Things."

Following this match, the second Test is set to start soon, and Virat plans to return to Bangalore today or tomorrow. Meanwhile, Anushka is in Mumbai and is taking a break from films to focus on raising their two children, Vamika and Akaya. Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen.