Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted Strolling on London Streets with Son Akaay (Watch Video)

A video of actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, enjoying a day out in London with their son, Akaay has quickly gone viral. The footage, which surfaced online today, shows the family strolling through the streets of London and has captured widespread attention due to Kohli’s stern reaction.

In the video, Sharma and Kohli are seen waiting to cross the street with Akaay in Sharma’s arms. Kohli, dressed in black joggers, a brown t-shirt, and an orange hat, and Sharma, wearing white shorts and an oversized sweatshirt, appear relaxed until Kohli notices that they are being filmed. Kohli’s angry glance at the camera and his subsequent alert to Sharma about being recorded caused both of them to look away from the camera.

Kohli recently retired from T20I cricket following India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados, where he played a match-winning innings in the final against South Africa.

His next international assignment will be the Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19 in Chennai, followed by a series against New Zealand at home. Kohli will also be preparing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, aiming for a third consecutive Test series win in Australia, a feat achieved under his captaincy in 2018-19.