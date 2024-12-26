Virat Kohli Fined for Shoulder-Barging Incident with Australian Debutant Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test

Virat Kohli has been fined for his recent confrontation with Australia's debutant Sam Konstas during Day 1 of India’s fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 26, when Kohli was seen shouldering Konstas in the first session of play. As Konstas and Usman Khawaja were switching ends between the 10th and 11th overs of the Australian innings, Kohli walked toward the young batter and made contact with him.

As reported by Cricbuzz, Virat Kohli has been penalised 20 percent of his match fees for his altercation with Sam Konstas. Kohli accepted the charge from match referee Andy Pycroft and chose not to challenge the decision. He has also been given one demerit point, meaning there will be no suspension.

Konstas addressed the incident during a drinks break, stating he preferred to keep the matter on the field but emphasized his competitive spirit. "Whatever happens on the field stays on the field. I just love competing and it doesn't get any better for a debut than this packed stadium," Konstas said.