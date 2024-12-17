Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Celebrate Wildly as India Avoid Follow-On in IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 3rd Test at Gabba (VIDEO)

India managed to avoid the follow-on during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba. The crucial rescue came from a strong last-wicket partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep.

Akash Deep played a vital role by hitting a boundary over the gully off Pat Cummins. This helped India surpass the follow-on score. The dressing room erupted with excitement as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir showed intense reactions to Akash Deep’s boundary. Rohit Sharma, India’s captain, also appeared relieved and joyful. The Indian crowd inside the stadium celebrated the tailenders’ miraculous performance along with Kohli and Gambhir.

Akash Deep continued his impressive performance by smashing a huge six a few balls later. Facing a full-length delivery from Pat Cummins, Akash Deep cleared his front leg and hit a massive shot over midwicket. Kohli’s enthusiasm in the dressing room highlighted the incredible moment.

The match saw a stoppage due to bad light after five balls in that over. The day officially ended with Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah walking off the field to a standing ovation from the dressing room and the Brisbane crowd.

Australia’s bowlers were left disappointed after their efforts to enforce the follow-on were unsuccessful. Despite working hard, they could not take the final wicket.

India lost Ravindra Jadeja for 77 runs. At that point, the team still needed 33 runs to avoid the follow-on. Australia seemed poised to take control of the match. However, Bumrah and Akash Deep stayed strong at the crease.

Akash Deep, playing at No. 11, showed resilience throughout his innings. Bumrah contributed with a gutsy pull shot for a six over fine leg. Both players consistently picked up singles and doubles, bringing India closer to the follow-on target.

The current unbeaten partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep stands at 39 runs. Bumrah remains not out with 10 runs from 27 balls and one six. Akash Deep has scored 27 runs from 31 balls with two fours and one six.

With only one day left Australia’s chances of securing a win are slim. The focus now shifts to breaking this partnership before setting a strong total to try and secure a result.