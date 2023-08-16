Virat Kohli refutes rumours of building cricket pitch at Alibaug farmhouse

Virat Kohli has refuted rumours that he wants to build a cricket pitch at Alibaug farmhouse on Tuesday. Two of the most talked-about celebrities in tinsel town, Virat and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma reportedly purchased an eight-acre property in Zirad village. Rested for the entire T20I series between India and the West Indies, former Indian skipper Kohli recently visited the construction site in Maharashtra.This response comes after a national daily reported that the former Indian skipper is aiming to build a cricket pitch in his Alibaug farmhouse.

“Bachpan se jo akhbaar padha hai wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab (The newspaper I have been reading since my childhood has also started printing fake news),” Kohli said in an Instagram story. The report had stated that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma invested Rs 19.24 crore for an 8-acre land to build a farmhouse in Alibaug. It cited another report to add that the batter is keen to have a cricket pitch at the property and is overseeing the minutest details of the construction. Kohli has seen a fair share of incorrect reports, more recently on his Instagram earnings. According to a report in Hopper HQ, the star batter demands $1,384,000 or over Rs 11.45 crore per post, making him the third-richest athlete on the social media platform. He is third only to Cristiano Ronaldo who commands $3,234,000 or Rs 26.76 crore per post and Lionel Messi, who commands $2,597,000 or Rs 21.49 crore for a post.