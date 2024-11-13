Virat Kohli Seen with Anushka Sharma and Daughter Vamika in Perth Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Picture Goes Viral

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen in Perth with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and daughter, Vamika, ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). A photo of Kohli, along with his family, on a roadside in Perth has gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted with Vamika in Perth 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/JVeKoBF0JH — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) November 13, 2024

The 36-year-old batter was previously spotted with his family at Mumbai Airport on Saturday, November 9. Kohli, who is reported to be the first Indian cricketer to arrive in Australia for the series, did not participate in the optional training session on Tuesday, November 12. Teammates KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were seen practicing in the nets.

Kohli's last appearance was during India's 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand, where he struggled with the bat, scoring just 93 runs across six innings.

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played from November 22-26 at Optus Stadium in Perth. However, the timing of the series coincides with the IPL 2025 mega auction, scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. High-profile players like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to be part of the auction.

