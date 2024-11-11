Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details and More

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is set to be a thrilling contest as India and Australia prepare to face off in a five-match Test series. The series will be a key challenge for both teams, with India looking to maintain their dominance and Australia aiming for a long-awaited victory.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 schedule is as follows:

1st Test: Nov 22-26, 2024 - Perth, 7:50 AM IST

2nd Test (D/N): Dec 6-10, 2024 - Adelaide, 9:30 AM IST

3rd Test: Dec 14-18, 2024 - Brisbane, 5:50 AM IST

4th Test: Dec 26-30, 2024 - Melbourne, 5:00 AM IST

5th Test: Jan 3-7, 2025 - Sydney, 5:00 AM IST

Australia (for 1st Test):

Pat Cummins (C), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar

Travelling reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

Broadcast and Streaming for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25:

Broadcast: Live on Star Sports Network

Live on Star Sports Network Streaming: Available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, will be eager to end their decade-long drought and will enter the series with renewed confidence following India's 3-0 defeat by New Zealand on home turf. However, India faces several challenges heading into the series, including a lack of form among senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The series is also crucial in terms of the World Test Championship standings, with both teams currently occupying the top two spots. The winner of the series will strengthen their case for a spot in the next World Test Championship final.

India has made history by winning back-to-back Test series in Australia, defeating the hosts 2-1 in both the 2018-19 and 2020-21 tours. In contrast, Australia's last Test series win against India came in 2014-15 on home soil. Since then, India has won four consecutive Test series against Australia, including two series victories on Australian soil.

