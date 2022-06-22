Virat Kohli tests positive for COVID-19 after holiday trip to Maldives

In a big blow to Team India, former skipper Virat Kohli has tested positive for COVID-19. However, Kohli has recoverd well from the deadly virus. “Yes, Virat too was hit by Covid after returning from holidaying in the Maldives, but he’s recovered now,” a source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.“This now means that India’s tour game against Leicestershire from June 24 won’t be as intense as coach Rahul Dravid wanted it to be, since the medical advice is to not overload the players after they’ve suffered Covid-19. There could be more Covid cases in the team,” the source further stated.

India's tour of England last year had to be terminated prematurely after Covid-19 cases emerged in the visitors' camp, with even head coach Ravi Shastri testing positive for the virus. As the Indian team gears up for the England assignment again, a repeat of the situation has been feared.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer, Arun Dhumal, has advised the players to take all precautions they can as the board doesn't want a similar situation like the one that took place last time, forcing the board to call off the 5th and final Test of the series.“The Covid threat is reduced in the UK. But still players should be more careful. We will ask the team to be a little careful,” Arun Dhumal, BCCI treasurer, told InsideSport.