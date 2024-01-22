Virat Kohli Withdraws From First Two Tests Against England Due to Personal Reasons

Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming five-match series against England, citing personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on January 22.The men’s selection committee will name Kohli's replacement soon for the first two matches, the cricket body said in a media release. Kohli informed skipper Rohit Sharma, along with the team management and selectors about his unavailability, the BCCI stated.

Kohli conveyed that while representing the country has always been his top priority, "certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention", it added. The BCCI said it "respects his decision" and the board and team management has extended its support Kohli. It has further requested the media and fans to "respect Kohli's privacy" and "refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons". "The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series," the release added.