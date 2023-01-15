Virat Kohli's 46th ton powers India to mammoth score

Virat Kohli finished his innings with a boundary as India score a mammoth 390/5 in 50 overs. A big final over for India as 18 runs came off it including two magnificent sixes and a four. It was a vintage Virat Kohli show and Sri Lanka were clueless about how to stop it and they failed miserably.

The batting maverick remained unbeaten for 166, while Shubman Gill also scored a fine century to set the platform for a mammoth score. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Sunday. India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing in Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.