Virat Kohli's Family Debunks False Reports about Mother's Health, Assures She is Well"

Virat Kohli decision to miss the initial England Tests due to “personal reasons” sparked flurry of speculation, with the internet still buzzing with various theories. While the official reason remains private, a recent social media post claiming his mother’s health as the cause. A post on social media platform X has emerged, offering an alternative explanation. According to an account named Waleed bin Abdul Az, the real reason behind Kohli’s absence is his mother Saroj Kohli’s health. The post claims that Kohli’s mother, Saroj Kohli, suffered a liver issue in September 2023 and was hospitalized at CK Birla Hospital in Gurgaon. While she managed to recover and Virat Kohli prioritized the World Cup at the time, the post suggests her condition is now more serious, necessitating his presence.

However, Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli has dismissed the rumours of their mother Saroj Kohli's poor heath condition. Taking to his Instagram story, Vikas Kohli slammed media for spreading fake news about his mother's health. The Indian cricket team did not have a promising start to the five-match Test series against England having conceded a defeat in the opening fixture. Chasing a total of 231, Team India fell short by 28 runs in Hyderabad. Following the loss in the series opener, many criticised Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma’s style of leadership. Former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan has now stated that India probably would not have lost the match had Virat Kohli been leading the hosts. Vaughan, at the same time, did not forget to acknowledge Rohit’s caliber and quality as the leader of the Indian team.“They missed Virat Kohli’s captaincy massively in Test cricket. Under Virat’s captaincy that week, India wouldn’t have lost the game. Rohit is a legend and a great player. But I felt he just switched off completely,” Vaughan said during a discussion on the YouTube channel ‘Club Prairie Fire’.



