Virat Kohli’s Fielding Brings ‘Gully Cricket’ Vibes to IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video)

In a lighthearted moment during the T20 World Cup Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday, veteran batsman Virat Kohli brought back memories of 'gully cricket' with his playful fielding antics.

The veteran batsman, known for his intense approach on the field, displayed a playful side while fielding at long-on in the 18th over. Axar Patel's delivery was launched over the boundary rope by Rishad Hossain, landing under a desk positioned outside the playing area. Kohli, stationed there, didn't hesitate to bring back memories of childhood games. In a scene reminiscent of "gully cricket," Kohli dived under the desk to retrieve the ball, much to the amusement of the crowd.

The lighthearted moment, captured on video, quickly went viral.

Virat Kohli 🐐 finding the ball.



- Gully cricket vibes. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/gPNi3bTsUr — 𐌑ⲅ Ꭺɴɪsʜ¹⁸ (@Number18only) June 22, 2024

Kohli's batting performance also offered positive signs for the Indian team. Opening the innings, he scored 37 runs off 28 balls with a strike rate of over 132, including one four and three sixes. This knock, showcasing a return to form after a string of low scores earlier in the tournament, helped India post a formidable total of 196 runs.

India's bowlers then complemented the batting effort with a clinical display. Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack with a three-wicket haul, while pacers Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each. Hardik Pandya chipped in with one wicket, restricting Bangladesh to a total of 146 runs.