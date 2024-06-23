“Khelne De Na Yaar”: Rohit Sharma's Candid Advice to Kuldeep Yadav Caught on Stump Mic During IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Match – WATCH

India captain Rohit Sharma was caught offering some candid advice to spinner Kuldeep Yadav during the T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 14th over with Bangladesh needing a significant turnaround after the dismissal of key batsman Shakib Al Hasan. Kuldeep had just conceded a six off the previous delivery to Shakib before dismissing him the next ball. As Kuldeep prepared to bowl to the new batsman, Mahmudullah, Rohit was heard on the stump microphone offering some tactical guidance. “Kya hai khelne de na yaar, abhi abhi aaya hai aada maarne de na. Ek out hua hai aada maarne se” (Let him play, he’s just come to the field, let him hit here and there. One of them just got out trying to hit here and there), he said.

A video of this incident went viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

India's Dominance Continues in T20 World Cup 2024

Meanwhile, India continued their winning streak in the T20 World Cup 2024, defeating Bangladesh by 50 runs. The victory propelled India to the top of the Group 1 points table with four points from two matches. India defeated Afghanistan in their first match of the Super 8 stage and secured their second win by overpowering Bangladesh.

Match Highlights

Batting first, India posted their highest total in the tournament so far, scoring 196 for 5 in 20 overs. Contributions came from several batsmen: Virat Kohli (37), Rishabh Pant (36), Shivam Dube (34), and Sharma (24). Hardik Pandya closed the innings strongly with an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes.

In response, Bangladesh could only manage 146 for 8, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scoring with 40. Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler for India, taking 3 for 19 in 4 overs. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two wickets each.

Next Match: India vs. Australia

India is set to face Australia in their final Super 8 match on Monday, June 24, at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia. A win against Australia will likely secure India a spot in the semifinals, allowing them to finish at the top of Group 1. Notably, India and Australia last met in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, where Australia emerged victorious.

With this win, India's place in the semifinals is almost confirmed as they continue their pursuit of the T20 World Cup title.