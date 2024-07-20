Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Fox Invades Pitch During SUR vs HAM Match at The Oval (Watch Video)

An unexpected visitor disrupted a Vitality T20 Blast match between Hampshire and Surrey at the Oval in London on Thursday. A fox wandered onto the field during the game, causing a brief delay in play.

Fox invades the field in Vitality Blast. 😄pic.twitter.com/dENXcc1wIL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 20, 2024

The incident occurred in the 17th over of Hampshire's innings, with the score at 134/4. The fox trotted onto the field from the boundary and ran around for a few minutes before eventually finding its way back out.

The players and umpires paused the game while the fox was on the field, and the crowd watched in amusement. Some spectators even cheered the fox on.

The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. Many people found the situation humorous, and some even joked that the fox was trying to join the batting lineup.

The match eventually resumed without further incident, and Surrey went on to win by five wickets. However, the fox's appearance was undoubtedly the highlight of the day for many fans.