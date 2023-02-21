Waninda Hasaranga denied NOC to play in PSL

Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga will not be able to participate in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League because his home cricket board has not issued him a no-objection certificate (NOC).Quetta Gladiators drafted Hasaranga in the platinum category for PSL 2023 and were expecting his arrival by Monday. However, the 25-year-old could not get the required NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket to travel to Pakistan and participate in the league.

An official of Gladiators confirmed to Geo News that they are aware of Hasaranga’s unavailability and are exploring various options, including a replacement player. Prior to Hasaranga, Sri Lanka Cricket had also refused NOC to Kusal Mendis who was drafted by Lahore Qalandars. Lahore Qalandars had then opted for Shai Hope as a replacement for Kusal. However, Bhanuka Rajapaksa was permitted to participate in the league, and he is currently in Pakistan playing for Peshawar Zalmi.