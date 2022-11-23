Want to be part of Indian senior team: Mannat Kashyap after bagging place in U-19 women's squad

Punjab's Mannat Kashyap has been selected for the under-19 Indian women's cricket team for the upcoming home series against New Zealand and the World Cup. The five T20 games are scheduled to take place at Mumbai's BKC.

The two U-19 teams will play a five-match T20I series from November 27 to December 6 at the MCA Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in Mumbai.

"I have been playing cricket for 10 years. At the time when I joined the academy, there was not much scope in women's cricket. Now people fully support women's cricket. I want to be a part of the Indian senior team in future," Mannat Kashyap told ANI.

Talking about her early days as a sportsperson, Kashyap said, "Earlier there were not many girls in the academy and there was not much support. But now everything is changing. I never gave up, my parents supported me a lot."

"In starting we faced problems because it was hard to get any coach, everyone used to say that they can't coach girls. I am very proud of my daughter," said Mannat Kashyap's father Sanjeev Kashyap.

New Zealand U-19 will compete in a two-match T20I series against West Indies U-19 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on November 22 and 24, which will be played before the series against India U-19.

Indian U-19 women's squad: Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Shikha Shalot, Trisha G, Soumya Tiwari (VC), Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Nandini Kashyap (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz and Shabnam MD.

