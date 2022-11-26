Warner has paid the price; he should be allowed to lead: McGrath

London, Nov 26 Legendary Australian pace bowler Glenn McGrath believes opening batter David Warner has paid the price for his role in the ball-tampering episode in 2018, and that he should be allowed to lead the national side if he has the inclination.

Three Australian cricketer then-skipper Steve Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned following the 'sandpaper-gate' scandal during the third Test of the series against South Africa at Newlands.

The trio was banned for a maximum period of one year, but apart from the suspension a lifetime leadership role ban was imposed by Cricket Australia (CA) on Warner. But CA recently amended its policy, making the charismatic batter eligible to lead again and McGrath believes Warner deserves his chance to be captain.

"I think the way Cricket Australia has handled the situation has left the door open for Warner (to become captain in any format)," McGrath told Daily Mail Australia. "I think they (Warner, Smith and Bancroft) have paid their price.

"They have paid a heavier price than any other cricketer that's been done for ball tampering and if that (captaining Australia) is something David Warner wants to do and the powers that be are happy, then good luck to him," he added.

McGrath, however, felt the scandal will be a permanent scar on Australian cricket.

"I think if we could go back in time, it would be great to get rid of what happened over there," he said. "It was definitely a low point in Australian cricket, there's no doubt about that. But I think they have all learnt a big lesson."

