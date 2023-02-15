Warwickshire sign Glenn Maxwell as their overseas player for 2023 T20 Blast

County club Warwickshire have signed Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell for the 2023 T20 Blast, the club confirmed on Tuesday (February 14). Maxwell will be the club's second overseas signing after Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali. Maxwell is expected to join the squad after his IPL stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore. "It's an amazing signing - he's one of the fastest scorers in world cricket - and I'm sure he'll be a favourite with Bears fans," Coach Mark Robinson said. "He's the perfect T20 batter for us: he's a power hitter with a fantastic range of shots which makes it hard for opposing sides to set fields, plus he's an outstanding fielder. I can't wait to welcome Glenn into the fold."

The 34-year-old allrounder has previously had stints with Hampshire, Surrey, Yorkshire and Lancashire in the county circuit. In what has been a stellar T20 career, Maxwell has a strike rate of over 150 in the format having played over 350 games."I can't wait to get stuck into a new challenge with the Bears," Maxwell said. "Edgbaston is a great place to play cricket with extremely passionate fans and I'm looking forward to joining an exciting list of players. "The allrounder hasn't featured in any format so far in 2023 after getting sidelined last November with a fractured leg. The club finished top of the North Group in 2022, playing in ultra-attacking style with the bat which saw them post a then-record English domestic T20 total of 261 for 2 against Nottinghamshire. Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard and Chris Rushworth have all joined the club over the winter, while Hasan Ali has been recruited as an all-format overseas signing for the first half of the season.



