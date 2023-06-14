Watch: Australia's Cameron Green accepts Joe Root as a challenge in Ashes series

Birmingham [UK], June 14 : Australian all-rounder Cameron Green accepts England batter Joe Root as a challenge ahead of the Ashes series starting from Friday.

In the video posted by Cricket Australia on their Twitter handle, Green said Root is a "world-class" player and he is looking forward to facing him in the series.

"Is Australia's gun allrounder their trump card against one of England's greatest ever batters? #Ashes," Cricket Australia captioned the video.

Green and Root had faced each other in the Ashes 2021-22 where Green had taken Root's wicket twice.

"Obviously, you want to get the best players in the world and Joe (Root) is definitely that. I think it probably just came down to.... maybe he was thinking 'This is probably my chance to score a few runs'. I was happy enough to bowl a couple of nice balls," he said in the video posted by Cricket Australia.

Root could be considered the best test batter for England in the current generation. He is the second-highest run-getter for England. Root has scored 11,004 runs in 130 matches. He smashed runs with an average of 50.24.

"Obviously he's a world-class player. Here in England, he's dominated for the last couple of years. So I'm looking forward to the challenge. Especially being a bowler, you look forward to coming over here with the swing.

Cameron Green has played 21 test matches where he has taken 25 wickets with an average of 33.84 and an economy of 3.05. He has the best bowling figure of 5/27.

As a batter, he has smashed 972 runs in 21 matches with an average of 36.00. He has one hundred and six half-centuries under his belt.

"I think normally when I bowl in Australia it's not doing too much. so I am pretty excited that there's something I can use over here. a few of the guys talked about it swinging a bit too much, so I think just getting a skill set up with a wobble seam just playing around with that I think," Green said.

