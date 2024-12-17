Watch: Batter Escapes Dismissal as Bails Remain Intact Despite Stumps Being Hit During Big Cricket League Match (VIDEO)

The Big Cricket League 2024 saw a bizarre moment in its 6th match between UP Brij Stars and MP Tigers at Vesu’s Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. Chirag Gandhi, batting at 98, was on the verge of being dismissed when a Pawan Negi delivery hit the stumps. The stumps rattled but the bails did not fall. According to cricket rules, if the bails remain in place, the batter is not out.

🤨 ICYMI Stumps rattled, but the bails said, 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬!



🔗 Head over to https://t.co/Ffh5Ru1PPG to register for the trials for season 2 of the Big Cricket League.#BCLT20 #BigCricketLeague #AbSapneBanengeHaqeeqat #BCL2024 | Big Cricket League | Ab Sapne Banenge Haqeeqat pic.twitter.com/P4ZhUo8Tzi — Big Cricket League (@bigcricleague_) December 16, 2024

The incident left commentators in shock and fans buzzing with excitement. Gandhi went on to complete a century. Despite his remarkable achievement, UP Brij Stars could not secure a win as they lost the match by 71 runs.

MP Tigers, batting first, set a massive total of 239 runs for three wickets. Saket Sharma played a stellar innings, scoring 101 runs from 54 balls. He hit 16 boundaries and three sixes. Pawan Negi contributed 87 runs from just 38 balls, smashing nine fours and six sixes. Naman Ojha also added 32 runs to the team’s total.

For UP Brij Stars, Ishwar Pandey, Imran Tahir, and Vedprakash Manda each managed to take one wicket.

UP Brij Stars faced early trouble in their chase. Openers Jitender Singh and Sami Ahmad were both dismissed cheaply. Chirag Gandhi tried to mount a comeback with Aryan Kumar supporting him. However, the team lost more wickets as the match progressed. Gandhi made 101 runs from 58 balls with 12 boundaries and four sixes. Aryan Kumar contributed 42 runs from 36 balls with five boundaries and one six.

MP Tigers’ Faizal A secured two wickets. Amit Mishra, Stuart Binny, and Jatin Saxena each managed one wicket.

With this loss, UP Brij Stars face an uphill battle in the Big Cricket League 2024, while MP Tigers strengthened their chances of advancing in the competition.