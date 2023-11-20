Watch: Best fielder medal awarded one final time in this World Cup, guess who's the winner

India's star batter, Virat Kohli, received the Best Fielder Medal in the team's final game at the World Cup. This medal, awarded to a Team India member throughout the tournament, marked a full circle for Kohli, who had also secured the inaugural medal, wrapping up a remarkable World Cup campaign. Ravindra Jadeja, the recipient of the medal in the semifinal against New Zealand, presented the last medal to Kohli in a ceremonial moment.

India's fielding coach T Dilip each time came up with new ways to make the award even more special. But this time it was a simple conversation that saw Kohli bag the medal.

Dilip also made an inspirational speech to cheer up the players ensuring that even after ending up on the losing side the players can be proud of themselves. "Guys, I know it is tough and we all feel the pain but that's what it is. We did everything possibly right and still the result is not in our favour. But I think Rahul (Dravid) bhai said we can all be proud of ourselves. I appreciate and thank every player in this group who have committed in the practice sessions. The way you put yourself on the line, you put intent and energy. I couldn't ask more than this. Well done," Dilip added.

Dilip hailed Kohli for his on-field magic and said in a video posted by the BCCI, "During the course of the tournament I think we took some brilliant catches but what I really liked is the brotherhood we shared on the field. The way each one supported each other the way everyone was backing that's outstanding to see and I see only growing up as a team on the field and today's winner he's been a terrific player. He sets himself up great standards and every time he goes on the field he does magic and the best part is that he not only does his job so well but his actions inspire so many people and it is none other than Virat Kohli."

Expressing gratitude to the fans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the medal ceremony, stating, "From our first medal ceremony to the last - thank you to all the fans who've given us a lot of love for it. Yesterday, we kept our spirits high in the dressing room and presented the best fielder award for one final time."

Australia, showcasing their prowess, clinched the ODI World Cup with a convincing six-wicket victory over India. Travis Head's stellar century played a pivotal role in steering Australia to victory despite a challenging start that saw them lose three quick wickets. India's strategy, led by aggressive batting from captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's anchoring innings, was thwarted by Australia's exceptional bowling and sharp fielding. Head's remarkable catch to dismiss Rohit and Kohli's crucial wicket were defining moments in the match.

Despite KL Rahul's resilient 66, India was bowled out for 240, falling short of the anticipated total given their star-studded batting lineup. In the chase, Head partnered with Marnus Labuschagne, forging a 192-run match-winning alliance that secured Australia's sixth ODI World Cup title. This victory adds to Australia's recent triumphs in the World Test Championship and the retention of the Ashes against England.

Virat Kohli concluded the World Cup with 765 runs, setting a record for the most runs scored by a batter in a single World Cup, surpassing another milestone previously held by Sachin Tendulkar.