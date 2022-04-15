Watch! Dale Steyn's reaction to Umran Malik's yorker to Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata batted first and scored 176 runs. But then Nitish Rana and Andre Russell gave the team a big lead. In the match, Umran Malik bowled Shreyas Iyer's off-yorker ball and blew the Triphala. After that, the reaction of bowling coach Dale Steyn was well discussed.

Aaron Finch, who had a chance to stay unbeaten at the start of Kolkata's innings, was dismissed for seven. Venkatesh Iyer (6) and Sunil Narine (6) returned at the same over. After that, Shreyas Iyer had found the tone, but Umran Malik threw an amazing yorker and sent it to the tent for 28 runs. Iyer, who was keen to run fast, was stopped by Umran at the behest of a yorker and rushed to the tent. SRH fans are happy with his yorker, but so is Guru Dale Steyn.

After Iyer's wicket, Nitish Rana played responsibly. He hit 54 off 36 balls with six fours and two sixes. After he was dropped, the mighty Andre Russell started the fight. He remained unbeaten till the end, hitting 49 off 24 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes. T Natarajan took 3 wickets, Umran took 2 wickets, and Marco Jensen, Jagdish Suchith, and Bhuvi took 1 wicket each.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (keeper), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan, Varun Chakraborty

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (Captain), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (Keeper), Aidan Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagdish Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jensen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.