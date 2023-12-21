Watch: Fan Asks MS Dhoni to Support RCB in Winning IPL Trophy, CSK Captain's Response Breaks the Internet!

MS Dhoni currently shares the distinction of being the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having secured five trophies with the Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni's exceptional captaincy skills have propelled him to great heights in his cricketing career, and fans often laud him as a 'gamechanger' owing to his exemplary leadership.

During a recent event, a fan of the Royal Challengers Bangalore appealed to Dhoni to lend his support to the franchise in their quest to clinch their first-ever IPL title. “I’ve been a die-hard RCB fan for 16 years and like the way you’ve won five titles for CSK, I want you to come support us and win one trophy for us,” the fan asked Dhoni during an interaction.

In response, Dhoni delivered a witty remark that left everyone in splits. “You know. They (RCB) are a very good team. Also, what you need to see is in cricket everything doesn’t go according to plan. If you talking about the IPL. All the 10 teams in the IPL, if they have full players, all of them are very strong teams. The problem arises if you are missing a few players because of injury. So, they are a very good team and everyone has a fair chance in IPL. As of now, I have so many things to worry about in my team. I would like to wish every team all the very best, but more than that, I can’t do much as of now. Imagine me coming out of the way to support or help some other team. How will our fans feel?” Dhoni responded.

In the lead-up to IPL 2024, CSK made strategic squad changes, releasing eight players and bringing in six replacements. Notable additions include Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra, Mustafizur Rahman, and Avanish Rao Aravelly.

The confirmed CSK squad for IPL 2024 comprises MS Dhoni (Captain), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Avanish Rao Aravelly.