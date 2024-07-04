Watch: Fans Gathered for Team India's Victory Parade on Marine Drive Make Way for Ambulance, Video Goes Viral

Indian cricket fans in Mumbai displayed both their passion for the sport and their sense of humanity on Thursday. As they eagerly awaited the arrival of the victorious T20 World Cup team for a celebratory parade along Marine Drive, videos circulating online captured the enthusiastic crowd parting seamlessly to allow an ambulance to pass through.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Cricket fans gathered at Marine Drive make way for an ambulance to pass through the crowd.



The team's parade, originally scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm, was delayed due to logistical reasons following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier in the day. Thousands of fans, their excitement reminiscent of India's 2007 T20World Cup triumph, thronged the Wankhede Stadium, overflowing the stands in anticipation of Captain Rohit Sharma and his victorious squad.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the T20 World Cup champions to his residence for breakfast and a heartfelt conversation, reminiscing about their journey to victory in the USA and the Caribbean. The squad's two-hour interaction celebrated their triumph, which secured India's second T20 World Cup title and ended an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy.