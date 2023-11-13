Watch: Rahul Dravid's priceless reaction after big screen displays his 1999 WC heroics during India vs Netherlands clash

During the India-Netherlands World Cup match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, a moment of humility and admiration unfolded as India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, was lauded by the team for his stellar performance in the 1999 World Cup.

The broadcasters showcased images of Dravid, who was the leading run-scorer in the 1999 World Cup with 461 runs, featuring three fifties and two hundreds. The dressing room erupted in joy, applauding their coach, leading to a noticeable blush on Dravid's face.

In response to the applause, Dravid graciously acknowledged the recognition, drawing laughter from commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Meanwhile, in the current match, India displayed a dominant batting performance against the Netherlands. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul each scored attacking centuries, propelling India to a formidable total of 410-4 after opting to bat first. Iyer's unbeaten 128 off 94 balls marked his first World Cup century, while Rahul contributed with a century of his own, reaching the milestone in just 62 balls. The partnership between the two batsmen saw 208 runs, showcasing India's prowess on the batting-friendly pitch. The match highlighted the team's stellar form, delighting fans at Dravid's home ground in Bengaluru."