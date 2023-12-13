Watch: Rinku Singh breaks media box glass with massive six at St Georg's Park in IND vs SA T20I

Rinku Singh showcased an explosive batting display in the second T20I for India against South Africa on Tuesday evening (Dec 12). Following rain disruptions in the first T20I in Durban, the spotlight shifted to Gqeberha for the Rinku Show, where he mesmerized with a series of sixes, including one particularly attention-grabbing shot.

Despite a shaky start, India gained momentum in their innings after being put into bat in the second T20I against the hosts, South Africa. In a remarkable turn of events during the 19th over, Rinku smashed Aiden Markram for two colossal sixes, with the second one shattering the glass of the media box at St George's Park. The glass broke into pieces just moments before play was halted due to rain.

#AidenMarkram brought himself on in the penultimate over, and #RinkuSingh made him pay with back-to-back maximums 🔥



Rinku has brought his A-game to South Africa!



Tune-in to the 2nd #SAvIND T20I

LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network#Cricketpic.twitter.com/HiibVjyuZH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2023

As of the latest update, India reached 180/7 from 19.3 overs, with Rinku batting an unbeaten 68 off 39, and Mohammed Siraj yet to face a ball despite being at the crease. Rain interruption played a significant role, leading to the call-off of the innings due to lost time. Subsequently, South Africa was set to bat, with the match reduced to 15 overs, and a revised target was assigned.

Facing the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad due to illness, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened for India. However, both failed to score, leaving the visitors at 6/2. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma then formed a crucial partnership, with Surya contributing 56 off 36, while Varma departed for 29 off 20. This partnership proved vital as India recovered in their innings despite the challenging start.