Watch: Ritika Sajdeh's reaction goes viral as Rohit Sharma takes ODI wicket after 11 years

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma took to the bowling crease against the Netherlands in India's final league stage match of the ODI World Cup 2023. The match, held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (November 12), witnessed Rohit Sharma securing a wicket in the 48th over. Netherlands batter Teja Nidamanuru attempted a second consecutive six but was caught by Mohammed Shami on the fifth ball, marking Rohit's first ODI World Cup wicket.

his marked Rohit's first wicket in ODI World Cup history, earning him praise and attention.

Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, present in the stands, expressed a heartwarming reaction, capturing the moment that has since gone viral on the internet. Before Rohit, Virat Kohli also joined the list on Sunday when he got the wicket of Netherlands skipper Scott.

Rohit, who has a hat-trick in the IPL to his name, used to bowl regularly during his early days of international cricket, but after a finger injury, he wasn’t able to grip the ball properly, which is why he stopped bowling.

Notably, Virat Kohli also made headlines on the same day, securing the wicket of Netherlands skipper Scott. Rohit and Kohli's contributions led India to a dominant victory over the Netherlands by a significant margin of 160 runs. The match was not only significant for the wickets taken but also for Anushka Sharma's emotional support for her husband Virat Kohli. In a viral video, she was seen cheering and grinning in the stands, displaying a range of emotions as Kohli achieved his maiden wicket in the World Cup, dismissing Netherlands' skipper Scott Edwards.

India continued its dominant performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 by defeating the Netherlands by a substantial margin of 160 runs. This victory marked India's ninth consecutive win in the tournament's league stage, securing a 100% win record. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is now gearing up for the first semi-final against New Zealand scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the team's impressive form, anticipation is high for an exciting clash in the knockout stage of the tournament.