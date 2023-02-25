Watch: Shardul Thakur's ‘Zingaat’ dance at his Haldi Ceremony, video goes viral

Following in the footsteps of KL Rahul and Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur is the next Indian cricketer to tie the knot. Thakur is set to marry Mittali Parulkar on February 27, and photos of the cricketer's Haldi ceremony have gone viral.

Shardul will be married in Mumbai in presence of his closest friends and family. Shardul engaged to longtime girlfriend Mittali in November 2021. KL Rahul married Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in January 2023. Immediately after Rahul's wedding, all-rounder Axar Patel married Meha Patel.

A video of Shardul Thakur, dressed in a yellow kurta, dancing to the beats of the Marathi song Zingaat at his Haldi ceremony has gone viral on social media.