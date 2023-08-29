Watch: Team India gears up for Asia Cup 23 with special practise session

Alur (Karnataka) [India], August 29 : Team India are preparing for the Asia Cup 2023 campaign in the training camp organised at Alur on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The Asia Cup is set to start on August 30 where Pakistan will take on Nepal in Multan, Pakistan. India will play their opening match against Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media account on X posted a video of Indian players training hard for the upcoming tournament.

Prep mode 🔛 Energy levels high 💪 Getting into the groove in Alur 👌#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/rHBZzbf4WT — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2023

In the video, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja and other batters were seen sweating it out in the nets.

Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna and others were practising to maintain the correct line and length required for Lankan pitches.

In the Asia Cup, Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B. The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games.

The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super Fours, beginning September 6.

The final will be played by the top two teams at the end of the Super Fours on September 17 in Colombo.

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor