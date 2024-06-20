Virat Kohli of Team India thrilled viewers with a spectacular six off Naveen-ul-Haq's bowling during their 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday, June 20. Kohli's powerful strike down the ground brought back memories of his iconic shot against Haris Rauf at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium, lauded by the ICC as the 'shot of the century'.

"𝙆𝙤𝙝𝙡𝙞 𝙜𝙤𝙚𝙨 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙" 🤩



That shot surely reminded us of a miraculous innings! Will #ViratKohli play a big knock tonight?



𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝟖 👉 #AFGvIND | LIVE NOW | #T20WorldCupOnStarpic.twitter.com/bcSIumhG4Z — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 20, 2024

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the high-stakes fixture against Afghanistan. Kohli, known for his aggressive batting style, smashed the first maximum of the match, dispatching a length delivery from Naveen over the boundary for a six.

Kohli, 35, was expected to deliver a big performance after his heroics in the 2022 T20 World Cup against Pakistan. However, his struggle for form continued in the current ICC event. He managed to score 24 runs off 24 balls before being dismissed by Rashid Khan in the ninth over while attempting to clear the long-off boundary. Kohli's underwhelming run in the group stage saw him registering scores of one, four, and a golden duck against Ireland, Pakistan, and the United States of America (USA), respectively.

Despite Kohli's dismissal, India set a competitive total, hoping for their star batter to regain form in the crucial Super 8 stage.