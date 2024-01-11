Watch: Brazil Football Legend Ronaldo Nazario’s Response to YouTuber IShowSpeed’s Question on Virat Kohli Goes Viral

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli has solidified his position as one of the most popular athletes worldwide, boasting an enormous global fan following. Kohli, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, stands as the third most followed sportsperson on Instagram, with an impressive count of over 265 million followers. Surpassing renowned figures like LeBron James, Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and David Beckham, Kohli's social media presence is eclipsed only by football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Recently, legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo Nazario showcased the universal recognition of Kohli. In an interaction with American YouTuber IShowSpeed, Ronaldo initially denied familiarity with Kohli. However, after being shown a photograph, Ronaldo acknowledged Kohli's prominence. Despite Kohli's cricket-centered fame, Ronaldo explained that the Indian cricketer isn't widely known in Brazil, where football dominates.

"Do you know Virat Kohli?" Speed asked Ronaldo, who politely denied knowing Kohli. Speed was surprised by Ronaldo's reply and asked again, "Do you know Virat Kohli? Virat Kohli, from India?" Ronaldo again denied knowing Virat Kohli. "No," replied Ronaldo. Speed explained that Virat Kohli is a cricket player. Ronaldo, however, mentioned that Kohli isn't very popular in Brazil, so he doesn't know him. "He is not very popular here," said Ronaldo, one of Brazil's greatest footballers. Speed then informed Ronaldo about Kohli, stating that he is one of the best cricketers. After showing Ronaldo a picture of Kohli, he recognized the Indian stalwart. "Yeah, yeah. He is like the best. He is like Babar Azam. You have never seen this dude?" "Yeah," replied Ronaldo after Kohli's picture was shown to him.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will miss the upcoming 1st T20I against Afghanistan. Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma, returned to the T20I set-up after a gap of nearly 14 months, gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June. However, Kohli decided to opt out of the 1st T20I. While the reason for Kohli's decision to skip the first game is unknown, there is speculation that Kohli made the call to be with his daughter Vamika, who is celebrating her third birthday today.