We take game as a game only: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ahead of Super 4 clash against India

Ahead of the blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf said that they are going to take their match against Men in Blue as any other game and added that he will try to bowl as many dot balls as he can.

"The way we played and fought in the last game against India and the way we played against Hong Kong we would like to carry on that momentum. You take time to adjust to the conditions. We take the game as a game only," Haris Rauf said in a pre-match press conference.

Regarding the pitch and weather conditions in their match against Hong Kong in Sharjah, Rauf said, "In the kind of situation, we were in there was a lot of humidity. We would like to work on our mistakes and try not to repeat them."

Rauf said that the team is ready for their second clash with India as the arch-rivals prepare for their next Asia Cup showdown on Sunday.

"We will try to bowl in their weak zone. The kind of swing we are getting on the pitch is great and the wicket is helping fast bowlers. We need to see the pitch and plan accordingly. My aim is to bowl as many dot balls as I can so that we can take wickets. Bowling dot balls can get you wickets," he said.

Taking about the time when he received a signed India jersey from star India batter Virat Kohli, Rauf called the former India captain a 'legend' and said that they learn a lot from a player like him.

"Virat Kohli is a legend we learn a lot from a player like him. He gave me his shirt which I had asked for a long time ago. Suryakumar Yadav is a good player. But we would like to stick to our strengths and bowl well," said Rauf.

Rauf said that after star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup they were looking for a replacement.

In India's recent five-wicket win against Pakistan in Asia Cup T20, pacer Nadeem Shah concluded with figures of 2-27 but a foot injury in the last few overs had him limping. Shah later bowled India batter Suryakumar Yadav for 18 and completed his final over.

"The way Shaheen got injured we were thinking who will bowl with the new ball. He used to get us early wickets. But the way Naseem Shah is bowling we are happy," he added.

"Idea is to get the wickets of Indian players early if they stay at the wicket then the runs automatically come because it is a wicket if you stay then you can easily score runs," said the Pakistan pacer.

( With inputs from ANI )

