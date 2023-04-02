"We took an aggressive approach," says KL Rahul on LSG approach against DC in IPL 2023

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 : Lucknow Super Giants began their season with a dominant display against Delhi Capitals on Saturday with 50 runs victory at Ekana Sports City in the Indian Premier League.

In the doubleheader one thing was common between both winners (Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants), their aggressiveness was a factor that Kolkata and Delhi failed to match on the pitch.

It was evident in every department, Kyle Mayers with the bat, and Wood with the ball allowed LSG to cruise through DC.

"We took an aggressive approach against the spinners and put them under pressure. I thought they started well, but we came back well. It was Wood's day today, it's a dream for a fast bowler and a team. He made it count. Overall, the bowling group did well and put pressure on the batters. We are not going to make too much of it, we'll take confidence from it. It's T20 cricket, you need to turn up every day and be ready for the fight. We don't want to think too much about this win," KL Rahul said after the match.

Even though LSG lost KL Rahul quite early in the first inning, Mayers and Hooda ensured that LSG still had the perfect start in their IPL campaign opener.

"It was a great start. We'll take confidence from this win. Toss is not in our hands, with the new rules you get to play with the team you want. Gives great depth in bowling and batting. I thought we were 30 runs above par. The way Kyle (Mayers) batted," Rahul continued.

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner came onto the pitch chasing a challenging 194-run target Delhi Capitals got off to a quick start as Prithvi Shaw batted aggressively with his skipper David Warner with pacer Jaydev Unadkat conceding 17 runs in the second over.

Mark Wood broke the 41-run opening partnership cleng up Shaw for 12 from 9 balls. In the very next ball, Wood dismissed Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck to leave Delhi in a spot of bother at 41/2.

Rovman Powell then joined his captain but failed to make an impact as he was dismissed leg-before wicket for 1 by Bishnoi who took his second wicket of the match. Delhi Capitals lost half of their side for 94.

Pacer Wood got his fourth wicket dismissing Axar Patel for 16 from 11 balls as Delhi lost their eighth wicket for 139.

Wood went on to bag the first five-wicket haul of the season as he dismissed Chetan Sakariya for 4 and Delhi could only manage 143/9 in 20 overs falling 50 runs short of the target.

LSG will play their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at Ekana Sports City.

