We understood what was needed, executed well: RCB's Wayne Parnell after win over RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 : After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) register a mammoth 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), the "Player of the Match" Wayne Parnell said that RCB knew what was needed and they executed the plans well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bounced back in style, after two losses in a row, to register crucial two points on the table as they beat Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The RCB bowlers, led by Wayne Parnell (3/10), then came out all guns blazing to scalp five RR wickets inside the Powerplay. The hosts never recovered from that as they were bowled out for 59 inside 11 overs.

"I think credit goes to our batters. That last over really brought momentum to our side. We understood what was needed and to execute the way we did was really pleasing. All of our batters had the same message - take the pace of it and hit the stumps," Parnell said after the match.

Parnell noted that the pitch in Jaipur was comparable to that in Paarl in South Africa. He went on to say that he tried to bowl at the stumps, forcing RR batters to venture across the line.

"To win by a big margin is also crucial for us. It (Jaipur pitch) was a similar surface to back in Paarl. I was trying to bowl at the stumps and make the batters go across the line. It is a long tournament, niggles occur, and it is about being switched on every single day," Parnell added.

Coming to the match, run machine Faf du Plessis' composed innings of 55 off 44, his seventh fifty of IPL 2023, coupled with crucial attack innings under pressure from Glenn Maxwell (54 off 33) and Anuj Rawat(29* off 11) lifted RCB to a competitive 171/5.

Rajasthan Royals were shocked early as Yashasvi Jaiswal (0 off 2) walked back to the hut off the second ball of the innings as he hit one uppishly straight to mid off, off Mohd. Siraj. Jaiswal's opening partner Jos Buttler (0 off 2) departed in the next over as he hit one straight to point off Wayne Parnell. Captain Sanju Samson walked back two balls later as he top-edged his pull off Parnell and Anuj Rawat took a good running catch.

RR then introduced Devdutt Padikkal, who walked in at No.5, as their Impact Player, replacing Chahal. Joe Root then survived a scare as he was given out LBW off Siraj but he reviewed it successfully as the Ball Tracking showed it was going over the stumps.

RR lost another one in the Powerplay as Impact Player Devdutt Padikkal hit one powerfully to short mid-wicket where Siraj took a good low catch. RR lost half their side inside the six overs as Parnell trapped Root LBW. The batter reviewed it but Ball Tracking showed it was hitting leg - All three reds.

The collapse didn't stop there as Michael Bracewell joined the wicket-taking party as he had Dhruv Jurel caught at deep square leg in the next over. Shimron Hetmyer then went on the counterattack smashing three sixes in a row off Karn Sharma but after the joy, there was despair in the same over as Ashwin was run out by a Dhoni-esque flick onto the stumps by keeper Anuj Rawat.

Hetmyer's short little cameo of 35(19) ended in the next over as he mistimed his heave straight into the hands of the long-on fielder. Karn Sharma then sent back Adam Zampa and KM Asif in the 11th over as RR were bowled out for third-lowest total in the IPL - 59.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor