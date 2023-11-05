"We were never close friends": Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with MS Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni have been two prominent figures in the history of Indian cricket. The duo have been key to some of India's biggest victories especially 2007 T20 and 2011 World Cup. However, in the wake of a certain revelations made in the last couple of years, there have been questions over Yuvraj's personal relationship with Dhoni. On Saturday, in a recent interview, the former India all-rounder made a striking revelation saying that Dhoni and him aren't close friends.

In a conversation on TRS Clips on YouTube, Yuvraj revealed that the two are friends only because of cricket, bit weren't off the field because of the lifestyle they share. He admitted that when Dhoni was the skipper and he was his deputy, he did not agree with a lot of his decisions, but appreciated when the legendary wicketkeeper had handed him a reality on his future right before the 2019 World Cup saying that the selectors weren't looking at him for the squad.

Me and Mahi are not close friends. We were friends because of cricket, we played together. Mahi's lifestyle was very different from me, so we were never close friends, we were only friends because of cricket. When me and Mahi went on the ground, we gave more than 100% to our country. In that, he was captain, I was vice-captain. When I came into the team, I was 4 years junior. When you are captain and vice-captain, there will be decision differences.

Sometimes he made decisions I didn't like, sometimes I made decisions he didn't like. That happens in every team. When I was at the end of my career, when I wasn't getting the right picture about my career, I asked him for advice. He was the guy who told me that the selection committee is not looking you right now. I was like, at least I got to know the real picture. This is just before 2019 World Cup. That is the reality," he said.Your teammates don't have to be your best friends outside the field. Everybody has a different lifestyle, skill set. Certain people hang out with certain people, you don't have to be best friends with everyone to go on the field. If you take any team, all eleven don't get along. Some do, some don't. When you are in the park, put your ego behind you and contribute on the field. Yuvraj also recalled the 2011 World Cup when he was supposed to bat after Virat Kohli's dismissal, but it was Dhoni who walked out next. Although not dwelling much into it or how it made him feel, the 41-year-old concluded by saying that the two still meet as friends and share a good rapport as well.