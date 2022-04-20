West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.

Pollard, was the skipper of West Indies' limited-overs teams. He played a total of 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for the Caribbean team.

The 34-year-old was part of the West Indies team that won the 2012 ICC WT20 and missed out on his second T20 World Cup title in 2016 because of injury.

Pollard posted a video on his Instagram in which he announced his decision to hang up his boots.

"After careful deliberation I've today decided to retire from international cricket," Pollard said in the video. "As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I'm proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game."

"I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly, soul in every facet of the game - whether bowling, batting or fielding," he added.

He made his ODI debut in April 2007 against South Africa and his T20I debut the following year opposite Australia in Bridgetown. He never played a Test for West Indies and was one of the many white-ball specialists for West Indies for more than a decade.

Pollard is currently part of the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor