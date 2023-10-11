Western Railway to run special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on October 14 for India vs Pakistan clash

Ahead of the IND vs PAK match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Western Railway is planning to run two special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. This also marks the very first time a special inter-city train will be operating for a sports event. The first of the two trains, which will be fully air-conditioned, will leave Mumbai at 10 PM on October 13. The second one will be a Vande Bharat Express, that will depart from Mumbai early on match day, i.e., October 14.As per reports, the Vande Bharat Express train may leave Mumbai on October 14 morning so that the spectators can reach the venue well in time before the match begins.

Notably, the match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Even though Western Railway has not yet finalised the timings of the trains and their halting stations, cities like Surat, Anand, Bharuch and Surat are expected to be part of the route. Also, the Indian Railways is reportedly planning to run special Vande Bharat trains from states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra to help spectators reach Ahmedabad for India’s match. This careful scheduling means that supporters may arrive in Ahmedabad a few hours before the game and simply return home afterwards. The trains will reach Ahmedabad just a few hours before the game starts, to help those who have found no accommodations or are only getting expensive stays in the city.

