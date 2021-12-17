White-ball captaincy row: Ganguly does not comment on Kohli's remarks

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Friday refused to speak on white-ball captaincy row following remarks of Virat Kohli on his earlier comments.

"Let's not take this further, I have nothing to say," Sourav Ganguly told reporters here.

Asked if there would be any action taken against Virat Kohli after the South Africa tour, Ganguly said, "I have nothing to say. It is the matter of the BCCI and they will only deal with it."

A day after Kohli was removed as the ODI captain, BCCI President Ganguly had toldthat he had indeed spoken to Virat regarding the leadership change adding that he had requested Virat to also not give up the T20I captaincy.

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly had told ANI.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him," the BCCI president had added.

However, Virat Kohli held a press conference on Wednesday and contradicted Ganguly, saying he was never asked to leave the T20I captaincy.

"Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for the Test series," said Kohli while replying to a query from ANI.

Virat Kohli-led Indian red-ball squad is in Johannesburg, South Africa, to lock horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series.

The first test match begins on December 26.

( With inputs from ANI )

