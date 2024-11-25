Who is Allah Ghazanfar? 18-Year-Old Mystery Spinner Bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹4.80 Crore in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar hit the jackpot in the IPL 2025 Auction as the 18-year-old was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 4.8 crore on Monday. KKR were interested in buying him back but at the end of an intense bidding war, it was Mumbai Indians who brought the youngster for 4.8 crore.

The young spinner was also part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side that went on to win the IPL 2024 title. He was added to the squad as a replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman but did not play any matches for the franchise in the campaign.

He made his debut in international cricket earlier this year through the ODI format and has hit the ground running.

Earlier this month, he picked up a sensational six-wicket haul against Bangladesh to fire his team to a brilliant victory.

Ghazanfar was also impressive in Afghanistan's victorious campaign at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

He had picked up six wickets in four games in the tournament. Overall, he has played 16 T20s so far and has taken 29 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of less than 6.