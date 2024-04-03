Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi? All About KKR's Young Gun Who Smashed a Fifty in His First IPL Innings in Just 25 Balls

Kolkata Knight Riders' young batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi made a spectacular debut on Wednesday, April 3, against the Delhi Capitals. While it was his second IPL match, it was his first time batting in the tournament. He didn't get a chance to bat in the previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

U-19 Champion. Highest Run-Getter in U-19 World Cup 2022 for India. 50 in his first #TATAIPL innings.



Angkrish Raghuvanshi, our starboy! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/WpwxbRpyJ5 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 3, 2024

Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi?

Born in Delhi on June 5, 2005, the 18-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi is a promising talent. Known for his aggressive batting style and left-arm orthodox bowling, he represents Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Raghuvanshi began his domestic career in October 2023, making his debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Though his appearances are limited (seven T20s and five List A matches), he has shown early promise with both bat and ball.

Big Hitting Debut

Coming in at No. 3 against Delhi Capitals, Raghuvanshi showcased his power-hitting ability. He smashed his maiden IPL fifty in just 25 balls, the fastest in IPL 2024 so far. His explosive knock included four boundaries and three sixes before his dismissal for 54 runs off just 27 balls.

The Kolkata Knight Riders acquired Raghuvanshi for his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL 2024 auction. His impressive debut has certainly bolstered their batting lineup.