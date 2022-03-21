WI vs Eng: Joe Root reveals he could have been 'braver' with declaration after facing draw

Joe Root admitted that he could have made a bolder declaration after his side faced a draw in the second Test match against West Indies here at the Kensington Oval.

Resuming the day at 40 for no loss England reached the 50-run mark. England finally decided to declare at 185 for 6 with Dan Lawrence scoring 41 and Zak Crawley 40 setting a 282-run target for West Indies

"We could have maybe been a bit braver with the declaration, but it feels like a faster scoring ground here. I thought they might have a little go [at chasing], but it wasn't the case. Yeah, I think we picked off where we finished last week. We showed a lot of progression as a batting group, pleasing to make a substantial first-innings total for the first time in a long time. Hopefully, we can replicate it again and again," said Joe Root in a post-match presentation.

England skipper praised West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite's unbeaten knock of 56 that helped the hosts pull off a draw on Day-5 of the second Test.

"[Lawrence] He's been wonderful, one of the most pleasing things is how selfless he's been, again coming out this morning to try and get as many as we could. The way he played in the first innings was excellent and he seems to be growing in confidence. [Hundred] Won't be long if he keeps playing like that," said Root.

"[Mahmood and Fisher] They were brilliant, two surfaces haven't been the most receptive for seamers, hasn't been much to work with but showed great skill and commitment. Great to see their faces when they got their first wickets," he added.

At West Indies' score of 135 for 5, both teams decided to call off the match and the match ended in a draw and series is still at 0-0 going into the third and final Test at St. George's in Grenada. Brathwaite was adjudged 'Player of the Match for scoring 160 in the first innings and an unbeaten 56 in the second innings.

