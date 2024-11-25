Will Jacks Sold to MI (Mumbai Indians) for INR 5.25 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Will Jacks has been bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 5.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The explosive English allrounder will bring his power-hitting and spin-bowling skills to Mumbai for the upcoming season.

Jacks made headlines last season with a stunning unbeaten century off just 41 balls while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His knock included 10 sixes and five fours and powered RCB to a nine-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. Chasing a target of 201, Jacks' remarkable innings featured 28 runs off a single Rashid Khan over, including four sixes. He also shared an unbeaten 166-run partnership with Virat Kohli, sealing one of the most memorable chases of the season.

Jacks was released by RCB ahead of this year’s auction and will now join Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025.