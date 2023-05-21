Will rain spoil RCB's hopes of making into IPL 2023 playoffs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 : Royal Challengers Bangalore's crucial clash against Gujarat Titans could put an end to RCB's hopes of making it into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs on Sunday.

The rain came down in torrents in Bengaluru after Mumbai Indians won the toss and against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in the first match of the weekend's doubleheader.

RCB's match against GT is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm.

RCB will hope that the match does not get washed out under any scenario. If the match is abandoned Mumbai will qualify if they end up clinching the victory against SRH.

If the match takes place and both teams end up winning their respective matches then both Mumbai and RCB will move to 16 points. But this scenario will be in favour of RCB who have the better net run rate.

If both teams end up losing their respective matches then this outcome will work in favour of Rajasthan Royals, it would give them a realistic chance of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

RCB squad: Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Wayne Parnell, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Vyshak Vijaykumar

GT squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Dasun Shanaka.

