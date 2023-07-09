London [UK], July 9 : Following her side's five-wicket win over Australia in their third Women's Ashes T20I, England skipper Heather Knight said that Australia's score was below par on a decent surface and expressed happiness that how on different days, different players are performing well for the side and helping them win games.

England women sealed the series win against Australia after their five-wicket victory in the third T20I match at the Lord's on Saturday. This is Australia's first T20I series loss since 2017.

"We talked about winning the series yesterday and it feels good to do it today. The pitch was different to what we thought. Usually spin dominates but it was seam today. Have a lot of belief in the side. I thought Australia's score was below par, it was a decent deck. I think probably that was our worst fielding performance. Credit to the way we went about the target. On different days, different people are performing. Really appreciate the support from the crowd. Still, a long way to go. One game at a time," said Knight in the post-match presentation.

Australia leads the multi-format series by 6-4. By winning the one-off Test (four points) and first T20I (two points), Australia gained a lead of 6-0 over the hosts. England bounced back with wins in two T20Is, to get four points to their name. England has won the T20I series 2-1.

England has three ODIs left to play, which will start from Wednesday onwards. It would be important for England to win all three ODIs if they want to win the Ashes.

Coming to the match, England put Australia to bat and visitors posted 155/7 on the board. Ellyse Perry (34 in 25 balls, three fours and a six), Ashleigh Gardner (32 in 25 balls with three fours and a six) and Beth Mooney (32 in 27 balls with five fours) played crucial knocks for the Aussies.

Nat-Sciver Brunt (2/31) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

Chasing 156, England lost six overs to rain and revised target was 119. Danielle Wyatt (26 in 15 balls with five fours) and Nat-Sciver (25 in 25 balls with two fours) laid a platform for young all-rounder Alice Capsey to go off with her bat in the end. She scored 46 in 23 balls, consisting of four boundaries and two sixes. England won the match by five wickets.

Megan Schutt (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia.

Capsey won the 'Player of the Match' award for her quickfire knock.

Danielle won the 'Player of the Series' award for scoring 109 runs in three games, which also included a knock of 76 runs in 46 balls in 2nd T20I.

