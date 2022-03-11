Women's CWC: Bismah Maroof feels confident about her team's improvement

After facing a six-runs defeat in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup against South Africa on Friday, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof said that she is confident about her side's improvement.

Omaima Sohail's 65 runs went in vain as South Africa defeated Pakistan by six runs in the last over thriller of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 here at the Bay Oval on Friday.

"We were very clinical with the ball and the key moments we missed cost us, South Africa clinched those moments and they deserve to win. Their bowlers fought really hard. We are improving and have that confidence to beat any team, we need to perform to our potential and if we can grab those key moments it will be nice. Need to stay in present and pick the right decisions," said Bismah Maroof in a post-match presentation.

Chasing 224, Pakistan lost its opening wicket after the sixth over as Lizelle Lee took an amazing catch to send Sidra Ameen (12) back to the pavilion. Omaima Sohail scored 65 but Pakistan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and after 25 overs, the score read 95/3. Omaima Sohail and Nida Dar and then Dar and Diana Baig raised hopes. But the required run-rate kept on increasing.

Sohail and Nida Dar scored 65 and 55 respectively and they kept Pakistan in the game. But after Sohail's dismissal Pakistan kept on losing wickets and they were reduced to 213/8.

Nida Dar (55) and Diana Baig (13) stitched together a stand runs for the team, but Shabnim Ismail's brilliance in the last over helped South Africa win the thrilling match by six runs.

With inputs from ANI

