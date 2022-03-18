Women's CWC: Determined to make every match count, says Matthew Mott ahead of India clash

Ahead of the clash with India, Australia's head coach Matthew Mott admitted that his squad is simply focused to seal the semi-final spot when the rivals meet in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup at Eden Park on Saturday.

Five years ago, India defeated Australia by 36 runs to make the final and they need another victory this time around to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

Matthew Mott seemed confident that the memories of the 2017 defeat wouldn't resurface and his team have a good record in ODI against India since 2017.

"Well, for us it's a non-event internally, we're just looking forward to another match. It's an opportunity to put our case forward for the semi-finals, which is what we've come here to do," said Australia coach Matthew Mott.

"Everyone seems to be beating everyone at the moment, so to get out in front with another win would be a huge advantage and then we can sort of dictating our own terms on the finals. Literally, the last thing on our mind is what happened five years ago, so we're just really determined to make every match count," he added.

In the current standings of the tournament, Australia stand on top of the points table with four wins in as many matches. On the other hand, India have two losses and two wins, as they currently stand on the third spot in the tournament.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor