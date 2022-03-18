Women's CWC: Hayley Matthews' fiery spell powers West Indies to defeat Bangladesh

Hayley Matthews' fierce spell helped West Indies in defeating Bangladesh in a last-over thriller in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 here at Bay Oval on Friday.

While defending 141, Hayley Matthews scalped four wickets and Afy Fletcher fetched three wickets for West Indies to bundled out Bangladesh on 136 runs and brought her side home with four runs victory.

Bangladesh have made a shaky start as they attempt to chase down West Indies' small total in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match.

Chasing 141, Bangladesh struggled a lot as they chase a mere 141 to beat West Indies. The Asian side reached 64/5 at the 25-over mark of their innings, with captain Nigar Sultana (14) and Salma Khatun (3) unbeaten and needing a further 77 runs for a second consecutive victory at the tournament. Bangladesh has lost 6 wickets for just 85 on board.

Skipper Nigar Sultana scored only 25 runs and was sent back to the pavilion by Hayley Matthews scoreboard read 85/6. Later middle-order batters of Bangladesh tried to anchor the inning.

In the end, it came down to the final six balls in Tauranga, with experienced West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor bowling to Nahida Akter (25*) and Bangladesh still requiring eight runs for win with just one wicket in hand.

Earlier For West Indies spinners Hayley Matthews (4/14) and Afy Fletcher (3/29) did the majority of the damage for West Indies, while wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle (53*) also performed well to help pace batting innings that failed to reach any great heights.

The win sees West Indies jump to third on the standings with three victories from five games, while Bangladesh stands in seventh.

Bangladesh spinners Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter scalped two wickets respectively with skipper Nigar Sultana (25) the equal top-scorer batting performance by the Asian side.

Brief Score: West Indies 140/9 (Shemaine Campbelle 53, Hayley Matthews 18; Salma Khatun 2/23) Bangladesh 136 (Nahida Akter 25*, Nigar Sultana 25; Hayley Matthews 15/4).

( With inputs from ANI )

